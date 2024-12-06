Reviewing Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) & Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0.89% 13.38% 1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sendas Distribuidora 0 2 0 1 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sendas Distribuidora has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 77.38%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Sendas Distribuidora”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 51.11 Sendas Distribuidora $72.08 billion 0.02 $142.21 million $0.46 12.01

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products. It operates its supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores under the Food Lion, Stop & Shop, The GIANT Company, Hannaford, Giant Food, FreshDirect, Albert Heijn, bol.com, Etos, Gall & Gall, Delhaize, Albert, Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos, Mega Image, Delhaize Serbia, Peapod Digital labs, and Retail Business Service brands. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

