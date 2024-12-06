Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $105.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.