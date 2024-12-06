Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Head-To-Head Comparison

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) and Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Bank of the James Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LINKBANCORP 3.65% 7.86% 0.76% Bank of the James Financial Group 14.46% 13.36% 0.85%

Volatility and Risk

LINKBANCORP has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

37.5% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LINKBANCORP and Bank of the James Financial Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LINKBANCORP $66.29 million 4.37 -$11.97 million ($0.07) -110.86 Bank of the James Financial Group $52.23 million 1.41 $8.70 million $1.84 8.75

Bank of the James Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LINKBANCORP. LINKBANCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of the James Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LINKBANCORP and Bank of the James Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LINKBANCORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

LINKBANCORP currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%. Given LINKBANCORP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Bank of the James Financial Group.

Dividends

LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. LINKBANCORP pays out -428.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of the James Financial Group pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LINKBANCORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

LINKBANCORP beats Bank of the James Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate, commercial business, commercial real estate construction, land development, residential real estate, home equity, consumer, agricultural, and municipal loans. It also provides online banking, mobile banking, direct and remote deposit, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, treasury management, and credit card merchant services. Further, the company provides mortgage banking; investment advisory services; securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

