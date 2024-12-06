Brokerages Set Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Price Target at $7.85

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.85.

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 214.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.91 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.