Financial Comparison: NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) versus Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Urgent.ly has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.04 $74.73 million $9.32 0.06 NantHealth $67.68 million 0.03 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.03

This table compares Urgent.ly and NantHealth”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urgent.ly has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urgent.ly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 59.29% N/A -73.06% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Urgent.ly and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.02%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

Urgent.ly beats NantHealth on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

