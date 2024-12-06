Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $31.88

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.54.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.43. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.