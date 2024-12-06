Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $31.88

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $32.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 51.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,035,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,357 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,180,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,393,000 after buying an additional 1,640,211 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after acquiring an additional 759,116 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $12,199,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the second quarter worth about $8,042,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.43. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

