Head-To-Head Contrast: Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) vs. Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) and Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and Orion Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adyen alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A Orion Oyj 23.01% 41.41% 22.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adyen and Orion Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 0 0 2 4.00 Orion Oyj 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adyen and Orion Oyj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen $2.02 billion 24.23 $755.73 million N/A N/A Orion Oyj $1.29 billion 5.13 $234.64 million $1.26 18.57

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Oyj.

Risk and Volatility

Adyen has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Oyj has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adyen beats Orion Oyj on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer. It also offers Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In addition, the company provides veterinary drugs comprising Bonqat, Clevor, Domosedan, Domitor, Antisedan, Dexdomitor, Domosedan Gel, Sileo, and Tessie; APIs for generic compounds and proprietary products, as well as contract manufacturing services; and markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. Further, the company has partnership with Propeller Health to connect the Easyhaler(R) product portfolio; and a research collaboration and license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize Amneal’s generic products. Orion Oyj was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.