Analysts Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Price Target at $36.20

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on OBK shares. Stephens increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,116.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 961,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 65,844 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBK opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $160.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

