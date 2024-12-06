Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several analysts have commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 221.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

