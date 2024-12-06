Comparing W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -15.55% -22.12% -11.23% W&T Offshore -11.95% -775.16% -4.37%

Volatility & Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barnwell Industries and W&T Offshore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.64 -$960,000.00 ($0.38) -4.26 W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.50 $15.60 million ($0.43) -4.22

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W&T Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barnwell Industries and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 329.75%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Barnwell Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

