First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Merchants

First Merchants Trading Down 0.2 %

FRME opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Merchants by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 211,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Merchants by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 457.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 581,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 477,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $8,218,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.