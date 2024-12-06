Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,700,556.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,662,934.01. The trade was a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,734 shares of company stock worth $2,844,217 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

