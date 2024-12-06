Evercore ISI Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $245.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.94.

Get Carvana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $255.73 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $268.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26,033.03 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,362,982.76. This represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $10,179,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,583,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,348,370.63. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,097,063 shares of company stock worth $393,287,959 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,531,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 89.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth $786,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.