Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $50.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,502.48. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 989.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 974.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 97.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

