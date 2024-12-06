Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ennis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ennis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

