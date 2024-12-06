GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 1.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $420.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $350.50 and last traded at $350.26. 496,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,438,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.75.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.19.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.45.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.