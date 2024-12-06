Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives $212.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

LNG opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $228.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

