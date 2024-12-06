National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

National Presto Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NPK opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth $75,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

