Benchmark Increases Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $17.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Ooma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ooma

Ooma Trading Up 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE OOMA opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Ooma has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $429.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.