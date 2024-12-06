American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.6 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.