FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FDX. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.68.

Get FedEx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $279.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.55 and its 200 day moving average is $279.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.