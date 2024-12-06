Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $74.94

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.94.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $1,668,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,931,554.80. This trade represents a 13.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,179 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11,871.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.41. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.