Evercore ISI Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $95.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Daiwa America cut shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,238,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,899,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,355,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.