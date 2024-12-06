Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEM opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

