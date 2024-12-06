Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $271,000 Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 47.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,621 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 60.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

FMS stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

