PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $71.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $47.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTCT. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $54.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. The trade was a 62.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 69,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $3,620,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,487,676.12. This represents a 44.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,950 shares of company stock worth $10,251,735. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. KBC Group NV grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

