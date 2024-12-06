Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.50. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $96,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,214.95. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 631,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

