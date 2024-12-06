Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $291,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $691,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

