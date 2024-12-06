Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $810.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

