Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,430,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PROG by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROG alerts:

Insider Activity at PROG

In other news, Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 62,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $3,062,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,045. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,794.32. This represents a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.