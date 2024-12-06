Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s previous close.

Prenetics Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRE opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Prenetics Global has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.18.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 191.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prenetics Global will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.