Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 26,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

FULT opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $22.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

