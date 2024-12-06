Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Genesco Trading Down 2.0 %
GCO opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a PE ratio of -534.64 and a beta of 2.47. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $39.34.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.