Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Genesco Trading Down 2.0 %

GCO opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a PE ratio of -534.64 and a beta of 2.47. Genesco has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genesco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Genesco by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

