Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.89% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,962,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 110,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 418,321 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
