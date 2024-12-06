Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.66. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $160.35.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

