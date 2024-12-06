American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American States Water were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American States Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 702.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 9.6% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.51. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.63%.

About American States Water



American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

