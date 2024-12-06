Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $292,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 427.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $152.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.29. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

