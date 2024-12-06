Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $25.61 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

