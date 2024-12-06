Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,384,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,173,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CGI by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,275,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,887,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,803,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 68.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,485,000 after purchasing an additional 555,017 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.92 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

