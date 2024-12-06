Evercore ISI Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,325.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,234.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,199.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,115.34. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,255.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.6% in the second quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

Get Free Report

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

