Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Cut to “Hold” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 526,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,157,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.