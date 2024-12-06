RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.94% of RADCOM worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

