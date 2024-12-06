Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Stock Price

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CPI Card Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

PMTS opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.39. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88.

In other CPI Card Group news, insider Sonya Vollmer sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $91,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Sanford Riley purchased 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,845. This represents a 26.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 251.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CPI Card Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 109.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

