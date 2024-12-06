Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of PEBO opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $34,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,759.86. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $70,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,927.04. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,445 shares of company stock valued at $419,676. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 586,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after buying an additional 123,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

