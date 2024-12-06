CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 556,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

