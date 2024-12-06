PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W upgraded PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

PTCT opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 85,600 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $4,473,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,249.14. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,750. This trade represents a 62.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,950 shares of company stock worth $10,251,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 118,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 945.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 575,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 643,960 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

