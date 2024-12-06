PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $54.16.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 69,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $3,620,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,676.12. The trade was a 44.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $921,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,197.56. The trade was a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,735. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

