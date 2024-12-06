Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

OVID stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 260,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 141,002 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 111.6% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

