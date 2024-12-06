Leerink Partners Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Leerink Partners in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RLMD

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Down 28.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of RLMD opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $13.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,579 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $150,619.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,603 shares in the company, valued at $811,924.13. The trade was a 22.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 152,300 shares of company stock valued at $429,655 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 44,004 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 157,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.