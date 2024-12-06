Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 198 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brady were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 337.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brady by 36.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 10,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $751,374. This trade represents a 46.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $77.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.